Crash causes delays on Wilbur Cross Parkway in Meriden

A one-car crash caused delays on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Meriden.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the northbound side just before exit 67.

As of 8 a.m., however, a Channel 3 crew reported that the scene had cleared and only residual delays remained.

The crash was first reported around 6:15 a.m.

Two lanes of the highway were closed.

The DOT once reported delays of up to 15 min.

Minor injuries were reported, but a cause was not.

