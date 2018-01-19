Crash causes delays on Wilbur Cross Parkway in Meriden

A one-car crash caused delays on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Meriden.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the northbound side just before exit 67.
As of 8 a.m., however, a Channel 3 crew reported that the scene had cleared and only residual delays remained.
The crash was first reported around 6:15 a.m.
Two lanes of the highway were closed.
The DOT once reported delays of up to 15 min.
Minor injuries were reported, but a cause was not.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
