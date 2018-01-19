Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-91 in Windsor

A crash involving a tractor trailer in Windsor is causing delays on Interstate 91 north.

According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 39 and 40.

The two right lanes were closed around 7:20 a.m. on Friday.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

