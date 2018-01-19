Woman arrested for stabbing significant other in Wallingford

Dominique 'Nikki' Farr faces an assault charge for stabbing her significant other in a Wallingford apartment, according to police. (Wallingford police)

A woman faces charges after police in Wallingford said she stabbed someone she was dating in an apartment on Thursday.

Dominique "Nikki" Farr was charged with first-degree assault.

According to police, they received a call from Midstate Medical Center that a Wallingford resident was being treated for a stab wound. The victim had been brought to the hospital.

When officers arrived, they learned that an argument had taken place inside an apartment on Center Street in Wallingford.

The victim told detectives that the victim and Farr were dating and on Thursday morning, they got into an argument inside the apartment building.

At one point, the victim said Farr took out a knife.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the lower abdomen and had to be transferred to Hartford Hospital for further treatment, police said.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said Farr left the apartment afterward and was later found at a relative's home in Meriden where she was arrested.

She was detained on a $75,000 bond.

Farr has been scheduled to face a judge on Friday in Meriden Superior Court.

