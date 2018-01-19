2 arrests in the works following Stratford High School fight

Stratford High School was briefly locked down on Friday morning for a fight.

According to police, someone claimed that a knife was shown.

Two arrests are in the works after police said they identified and secured the individuals involved in the fight.

They called the lockdown "precautionary" and said it has since been lifted.

Officers remain on the scene to investigate.

No injuries were reported.

"The fight was isolated and there are no threats to other students, faculty or the public," police posted to their Twitter account.

The suspects have not been identified.

