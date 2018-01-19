Bank manager sentenced for stealing $500K from clients

A Connecticut bank manager accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from the accounts of elderly clients has been sentenced to just over a year in prison.

Forty-seven-year-old Carrie Caesar was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of theft, embezzlement and misapplication by a bank officer and employee.

Caesar was a longtime employee of Webster Bank, most recently working as a branch manager in Avon. Authorities say she stole the money between 2003 and 2016 and targeted clients who were about 80 or older.

Caesar was ordered to pay restitution to the bank. She is set to begin her prison term in March.

