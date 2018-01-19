Journey, Def Leppard to rock XL Center - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Journey, Def Leppard to rock XL Center

The rumors are true, according to the XL Center.

Legendary rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are co-headlining a tour that will bring them to Hartford.

“These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows," said Journey guitarist Neal Schon. "So many hits."

As a matter of fact, Hartford will be the bands' first stop on May 21, according to Live Nation.

Fans can expect a bevy of hits, including Don't Stop Believin' and Pour Some Sugar on Me.

Live Nation said tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com.

"This tour is going to be a blast!" said Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott. "We’ve toured together before and it was massive."

The 58-city tour also includes stops in Toronto, Boston and New York.

Def Leppard's Rick Savage said the last time the bands went on tour together 12 years ago, it was a blast.

"Believe me, this will be even more spectacular," Savage said.

More concert information from the XL Center can be found on its website here.

