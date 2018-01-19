MA man turns self into Southington police for trying to have sex with a minor

Carl Bezo is accused of trying to meet a minor through a dating website, according to Southington police. (Southington police)

A man from Massachusetts faces charges for trying to solicit sex from a minor online.

According to Southington police, Carl Bezo, 50, of Westfield, MA, turned himself in on Friday.

Bezo was charged with attempting to commit risk of injury to a minor.

A warrant states that Bezo tried to meet whom he believed to be a minor through an online dating website.

The "minor" with whom he thought he was communicating was actually an adult from the internet group called "Pop Squad," which targets potential child sex assault suspects.

Bezo and the minor agreed to meet up at a local store.

However, when the suspect showed up, he was met by the Pop Squad member and the interaction was recorded.

The information, including chat logs and the video, were turned over to police for the investigation.

A warrant was issued.

Bezo was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Bristol Superior Court on Friday.

