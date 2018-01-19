'Minor injury' reported in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in New Haven

The northbound side of Interstate 95 in New Haven was closed for a short time on Friday after a two-vehicle crash.

Connecticut State Police said there was "minor injury" reported after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle around 11:40 a.m.

I-95 was "temporarily closed" between Exits 48 and 50. There was also congestion from Exits 43 to 50.

#CTtraffic: I95 nb x48 New Haven temporarily closed for minor injury crash. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 19, 2018

Two lanes opened around 12:15 p.m.

#CTtraffic: I95 nb x48 New Haven left two lanes now open with minor injury crash. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 19, 2018

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

