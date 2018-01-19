'Minor injury' reported in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in New - WFSB 3 Connecticut

'Minor injury' reported in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

The northbound side of Interstate 95 in New Haven was closed for a short time on Friday after a two-vehicle crash.

Connecticut State Police said there was "minor injury" reported after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle around 11:40 a.m.

I-95 was "temporarily closed" between Exits 48 and 50.  There was also congestion from Exits 43 to 50.

Two lanes opened around 12:15 p.m. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

