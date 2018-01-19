Veteran educator from CT named receiver for 'underperforming' school district in Ma.

A veteran educator from Connecticut has been named by Massachusetts officials to serve as receiver for the Southbridge public schools.

Jeffrey Villar will oversee the school district that was placed in state receivership last January after being designated as "chronically underperforming" by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Villar is executive director of the Connecticut Council for Education Reform. He previously served as a school superintendent in Windsor and Rocky Hill, Connecticut.

Massachusetts senior associate education commissioner Russell Johnston has been serving as interim receiver in Southbridge for the past year.

Villar will be paid an annual salary of $198,000 to implement a turnaround plan for the school district.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.