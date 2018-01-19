4 arrested for violent Milford home invasion

Larry Davis, Thomas Sanders, Charles Johnson and Selena Cardenas face home invasion charges following a case in Milford from May 2017. (Milford police)

An investigation into a violent home invasion that happened last spring in Milford led to four arrests, according to police.

Police said they arrested 58-year-old Larry Davis of New Haven, 42-year-old Thomas Sanders of New Haven, 22-year-old Selena Cardenas of Norwalk and 47-year-old Charles Johnson of New Haven.

On May 29, 2017, police said they received a complaint about a home invasion on Melba Street in Milford.

The suspects used a gun to take items from a home and left in a silver Infiniti.

While on the way there, an officer noticed a vehicle matching that description speeding on Old Gale Lane near New Haven Avenue. The officer pursued, but lost the vehicle on East Town Road near Boston Post Road.

However, a check of the license plate came back as the vehicle belonging to Johnson.

Police interviewed the victims, who told them that they had just gotten home and were in a bedroom when two of the suspects barged in with the gun and demanded money.

Another resident of the house came home and announced his presence. At that point, police said the suspects grabbed items from the room and fled.

With fingerprint and DNA analysis, along with eyewitness information and other methods, police said they developed Davis, Sanders and Cardenas as suspects.

All four suspects were arrested between Tuesday and Thursday.

Davis and Sanders were charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit all three of the previously mentioned crimes.

Johnson was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, reckless driving and engaging police in a pursuit.

Cardenas was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

