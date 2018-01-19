East Hartford police release photos of people involved in shooting

Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a shooting on Thursday. (East Hartford Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help identifying people involved in a shooting in East Hartford early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a fight at the Krauszer's Food Store on Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, an unidentified man between the ages of 25 and 35 was found suffering from a single gunshot in the leg outside of the convenience store.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police released surveillance photos of people involved in the shooting. Police said they are also locating white Nissan, possibly an Altima with a Connecticut license plate 668ZUJ.

Police said as of Friday morning, the gunshot victim remained hospitalized at Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the East Hartford Police Department at 860-291-7541, or the department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

