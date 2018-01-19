Man accused of inappropriately touching young person during sleepover

Jason Castro is accused of inappropriately touching a young person who was attending a sleepover at a friend's house in Naugatuck. (Naugatuck police)

A man faces charges for inappropriately touching a young person in Naugatuck.

According to police, 37-year-old Jason Castro of Waterbury touched the juvenile during a sleepover in March 2017.

Police said Castro did not know the victim and did not know the victim before the incident.

They said Castro just happened to be at the home visiting as a guest of someone else.

The victim is not being identified; however, police said the victim was over the age of 12 at the time.

Castro was charged with risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct.

He was released on a $2,500 bond.

