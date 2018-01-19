2 CT residents charged with voter fraud during November election

Troy Stevenson and Betty Chappell were arrested after police said they forged absentee ballots for the November 2017 mayoral election in Stafford. (Stratford Police Department)

Two people were arrested after police said they forged absentee ballots for the November 2017 mayoral election in Stafford.

Police charged Troy Stevenson and Betty Chappell, both 56 years old and from Bridgeport, with second-degree forgery and making false statement in absentee balloting.

The arrest of Stevenson and Chappell after police said they were involved in alleged voter fraud. During the investigation, the Stafford Town Clerk’s Office "noticed some discrepancies in absentee ballots signed out by Stevenson and Chappell.

Police said they determined that "at least two absentee ballots" were forged and submitted by Stevenson and Chappell.

Stevenson and Chappell were released with a promised to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on Feb. 1.

