Crash spills cattle corn onto I-84 in Southington

Cattle corn spilled onto I-84 in Southington on Friday afternoon. (WFSB)

DOT and other crews are cleaning up grain that spilled across all lanes on I-84 in Southington. (CT State Police)

Cattle corn spilled onto Interstate 84 in Southington on Friday afternoon because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

There are delays on the eastbound side of I-84 between Exits 28 and 30 after the crash around 3:20 p.m. Connecticut State Police said the tractor-trailer was hauling grain at the time of the crash, which "spilled across" all the lanes of the highway.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x28 Southington right and center lanes closed for minor injury TT rollover. TT hauling grain. Grain spilled across all lanes. DOT notified. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 19, 2018

The right and center lanes are closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area. However, the highway was closed around 3:45 p.m. after a payloader was brought to help remove the cattle corn. To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

Connecticut State Police said the cleanup will take awhile.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x28 Southington right and center lanes remain closed following minor injury TT rollover as DOT & crews clean up grain spilled across all lanes. pic.twitter.com/o66YBb7A8d — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 19, 2018

There was a "minor injury" reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

