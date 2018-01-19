CT roads ripped up after winter blast

Potholes are popping up throughout Connecticut including this one in Windsor. (WFSB)

Potholes are already proving to be a problem for drivers in Connecticut this season, according to AAA.

Channel 3 was on pothole patrol Friday and has a look at how state and local crews are dealing with the issue.

Potholes are popping up because of the fluctuating temperatures, water and ice.

"This is a problem that has actually arrived much earlier than usual," AAA Spokesman Amy Parmenter said. "Usually, we don't see potholes until the spring."

One pothole in particular on Day Hill Road in Windsor shared more blame than others.

"The problem is so bad that on one Friday night just within a two hour period we got nine calls from one pothole," Parmenter said.

Americans spend an average of $3 billion a year on pothole repairs, and an average repair will cost about $300, according to AAA.

"A tire could have a puncture or may have an impact break or it could be a rim or yea it could be something like suspension so it could run up a few hundred dollars,” Joseph Fiumara with Modern Tire & Auto Service said.

The effects can lag, Fiumara said.

"If you hit a pothole you may not feel anything pulling with your vehicle however on this inner edge the tire wore severe on this side versus that,” Fiumara said. “That means the alignment is out causing uneven wear."

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said pothole reports have not been out of the ordinary for this time of year.

"With a winter weather, state the reality is that you are always going to have some type of issue with potholes,” DOT Spokesman Kevin Nursick said

Connecticut has roughly $750,000 allocated to patching materials for the year and that includes a cold patch, which is used as a temporary fix.

"The more permanent fix is hot asphalt and you don't get hot asphalt this time of year,” Nursick said. “All of the asphalt plants are closed so you don't have that option."

Marie Manzi gave a good gauge with her travels up from Pennsylvania to visit her mother in Newington.

"Dodging, Dodging, not so much Connecticut has been pretty good but New York was really bad,” Manzi said.

To report a pothole in your area, click here.

