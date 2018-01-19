A mild weekend, but big changes next week!

FRIDAY RECAP…

Overall, a very nice day for the middle of January! The sky was partly to mostly sunny and the air was seasonably cold. Morning lows were in the teens and lower 20s. Afternoon highs were in the middle 30s, although the temperature managed to reach the upper 30s in a few locations. Officially, the morning low at Bradley International Airport was 17 degrees and the afternoon high was 38. The normal low for January 19th for the Greater Hartford Area is 17 degrees and the normal high is 34. We are now in the climatologically coldest time of the year.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Our weather will be nice and quiet through tonight. The sky will be partly cloudy and a light westerly or southwesterly breeze with stir. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the range of 20-28 with the milder readings closer to the coast.

A BEAUTIFUL JANUARY WEEKEND…

Overall, the weather this weekend will be ideal for outdoor winter activities! A storm will race across Canada tomorrow and high pressure will set up shop over the Southeastern United States. Between these 2 systems there will be a westerly flow of mild air across Southern New England. Temperatures will rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some highs in the lower 50s. Since the storm is tracking far to the north of New England, we can look forward to a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and not too cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s.

A weak cold front will move through Southern New England on Sunday. A light northwesterly flow will usher in slightly cooler air, but temperatures will remain well above normal. Highs will be in the 40s and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.

NEXT WEEK…

Cold high pressure over Eastern Canada will push the cold front to the south of New England by Monday morning. The front will then move northward as a warm front Monday night. Meanwhile, a storm will track into the Western Great Lakes Region on Monday. Here in Connecticut, Monday will be a mostly cloudy, raw day. Temperatures could stay in the 30s over interior portions of the state. Elsewhere, highs will range from 40-45. Spotty light rain and drizzle should break out in parts of the state during the afternoon. There is even a chance for a light wintry mix in Northern Connecticut. Spotty rain, drizzle, and pockets of freezing rain will continue Monday night. For portions of Northern Connecticut, temperatures could be close to freezing and that means there could be some light icing. Temperatures will tend to rise later Monday night as the flow turns from northeasterly to more of a southerly direction.

Tuesday morning will be rainy, but a cold front will bring an end to the wet weather by midday. Total rainfall is expected to range from 0.75” to 1.5”. Hopefully, the heavy rain won’t compound the problems we are having with ice jams on the Housatonic River and the Connecticut River. Some clearing is expected Tuesday afternoon and a strong west-northwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures will reach 45-50, but colder air will overspread the state late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. A strong west-northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder.

High pressure will bring sunny, cold weather to the state on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s. A northwesterly wind will remain strong with gusts to 30+ mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens most of the day

High pressure will move into New England on Friday. That means winds will be light and the sky will be mostly sunny. The air will remain cold with morning lows 5-15 and afternoon highs 30-35.

WINTER STORM CLARE…

Clare did not live up to expectations for most of the state. Snowfall ranged from little or nothing at the coast to 1-5” over interior portions of the state. There were some totals that exceeded 6” in far Northwestern Connecticut. For that part of the state, our forecast was spot on. We received reports of 8” in Norfolk and 7” in Falls Village, Canaan, and Sharon. However, only 1-2” of snow fell in the Greater Hartford and Waterbury areas. That was far below our forecast of 3-6”.

Winter Storm Clare remained very weak with only minor intensification near the coast of New England. Therefore, there wasn’t enough lift in the atmosphere to produce the heavier totals that we originally predicted.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

