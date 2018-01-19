Quiet Sunday, then wet early next week!

10 PM UPDATE

Readings in some towns have cooled down to near freezing. Be careful on the sidewalk and driveway; where snow has melted, there may be ice. The forecast looks to still be on track!

--Mike Cameron

CALM & COOL TONIGHT

Tonight will be partly cloudy and not too cold. Southwesterly flow will see to it that temperatures will not take much of a free fall; nevertheless, lows will go below freezing in most towns by morning: overnight lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. Where there was snow melt that dribbled across sidewalks and roads, there may be ice by morning.

SLIGHTLY COOLER SUNDAY

Sunday will be sunny, but cooler. A weak cold front will move through southern New England on Sunday. A light northwesterly flow will usher in slightly cooler air, but temperatures will remain well above normal. Highs will be in the 40s and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.

NEXT WEEK

Icy Mix Monday, Rain Tuesday

Cold high pressure over eastern Canada will push the cold front to the south of New England by Monday morning. The front will then move northward as a warm front Monday night. Meanwhile, a storm will track into the western Great Lakes Region on Monday. Here in Connecticut, Monday will be a mostly cloudy, raw day. Temperatures could stay in the 30s over interior portions of the state. Elsewhere, highs will range from 40-45. Spotty light rain and drizzle should break out in parts of the state during the afternoon. There is even a chance for a light wintry mix in northern Connecticut. Spotty rain, drizzle, and pockets of freezing rain will continue Monday night. In portions of northern Connecticut, temperatures could be close to freezing and that means there could be some light icing. Temperatures will tend to rise later Monday night as the flow turns from northeasterly to more of a southerly direction.

Tuesday morning will be rainy, but a cold front will bring an end to the wet weather by midday. Total rainfall is expected to range from 0.75” to 1.5”. Hopefully, the heavy rain won’t compound the problems we are having with ice jams on the Housatonic River and the Connecticut River. Some clearing is expected Tuesday afternoon and a strong west-northwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures will reach 45-50, but colder air will overspread the state late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Turning colder Wednesday through Friday

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. A strong west-northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder.

High pressure will bring sunny, cold weather to the state on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s. A northwesterly wind will remain strong with gusts to 30+ mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens most of the day.

High pressure will move into New England on Friday; as a result, wind will be light and the sky will be mostly sunny. The air will remain cold with morning lows 5-15 and afternoon highs 30-35.

Milder Saturday

Saturday will bring forth a reversal of the downward trend in temperature. Southwesterly flow will develop as high pressure moves east and the clockwise wind pattern allows for this wind switch. This wind will tap into milder air, helping to bring afternoon highs up to close to 40 degrees.

WINTER STORM CLARE

Clare did not live up to expectations for most of the state. Snowfall ranged from little or nothing at the coast to 1-5” over interior portions of the state. There were some totals that exceeded 6” in far northwestern Connecticut. For that part of the state, our forecast was spot on. We received reports of 8” in Norfolk and 7” in Falls Village, Canaan, and Sharon. However, only 1-2” of snow fell in the Greater Hartford and Waterbury areas. That was far below our forecast of 3-6”.

Winter Storm Clare remained very weak with only minor intensification near the coast of New England. Therefore, there wasn’t enough lift in the atmosphere to produce the heavier totals that we originally predicted.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

