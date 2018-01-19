Showers today, turning wetter tomorrow!

CLOUDY TODAY

Clouds certainly thickened overnight and a few showers moved through the state. There was enough cooling in portions of extreme Northern CT that we did see mixed precipitation. While it's not too much of a problem this morning, just be careful driving, as there could be some icy spots in extreme Northern CT. The cause of these showers and clouds? It's a warm front – an area where warm air is pushing up and over cooler air near the ground.

ISOLATED SHOWERS TODAY

While you can expect a few isolated showers during the day today, most of the area for most of the time will be dry. The warm front that began its approach overnight will continue its slow journey through the state today and tonight. It will be part of a bigger system, centered to the west of the Great Lakes. As this system moves east, it will provide the momentum for the front to clear through Connecticut on its trek north, allowing warmer air into the state.

While there won't be a whole lot of rain today, don't get me wrong, it's going to be cool and raw. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s over interior portions of the state. Elsewhere, highs will range from 40-45. Spotty light rain and drizzle should break out in parts of the state during the late morning or afternoon. Spotty rain and drizzle will continue tonight. In portions of northern Connecticut, temperatures could be close to freezing. Therefore there could be some isolated icy spots once again tonight. Temperatures will tend to rise later tonight as the flow turns from northeasterly to more of a southerly direction.

HEAVY RAIN TUESDAY

Tomorrow will be rainy. A batch of moisture out ahead of a cold front will bring a good dose of steady rain, especially during the later morning and early afternoon. There may be a few heavy downpours, too. During the late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will bring an end to the wet weather. Total rainfall is expected to range from 0.75” to 1.5”. Hopefully, the heavy rain won’t compound the problems we are having with ice jams on the Housatonic River and the Connecticut River.

Clearing is expected tomorrow night as a strong west-northwesterly breeze develops. Temperatures will reach 46-54, but colder air will spread over the state late tomorrow and tomorrow night.

COLDER WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. A strong west-northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder.

High pressure will bring sunny, cold weather to the state on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s. A northwesterly wind will remain strong with gusts to 30+ mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens most of the day.

Friday will be cold, but otherwise beautiful! High pressure will move into New England on Friday; as a result, wind will be light and the sky will be mostly sunny. The air will remain cold with morning lows 5-15 and afternoon highs 30-35.

MILDER SATURDAY

Saturday will bring forth a reversal of the downward trend in temperature. A southwesterly flow will develop as high pressure moves east and the clockwise wind pattern allows for this wind switch. This wind will tap into milder air, helping to bring afternoon highs up to close to 45 degrees.

STORMY SUNDAY

A coastal storm is possible Sunday. There are big questions about its track and the supply of cold air available. At this point, it is more likely that Connecticut will be on the mild side with plain rain expected. Stay tuned!

WINTER STORM CLARE

Clare did not live up to expectations for most of the state. Snowfall ranged from little or nothing at the coast to 1-5” over interior portions of the state. There were some totals that exceeded 6” in far northwestern Connecticut. For that part of the state, our forecast was spot on. We received reports of 8” in Norfolk and 7” in Falls Village, Canaan, and Sharon. However, only 1-2” of snow fell in the Greater Hartford and Waterbury areas. That was far below our forecast of 3-6”.

Winter Storm Clare remained very weak with only minor intensification near the coast of New England. Therefore, there wasn’t enough lift in the atmosphere to produce the heavier totals that we originally predicted.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Scot Haney

