Turning wetter tomorrow and Tuesday!

TURNING CLOUDY TONIGHT

Clouds will thicken tonight and a few showers are possible well after midnight. There will be enough cooling that temperatures in some areas will dip below freezing. So, we may have a little trouble with a few patches of ice on untreated surfaces overnight, for those areas unlucky enough to have a shower when temperatures are below freezing. The cause of these showers and clouds will be a warm front – an area where warm air is pushing up and over cooler air near the ground.

ISOLATED SHOWERS, ICY PATCHES MONDAY

Expect a few isolated showers of rain or an icy mix Monday, but for most of the area for most of the time to experience dry, but cloudy, weather. The warm front that will have begun its approach tonight will continue its slow meandering through the state Monday and Monday night. It will be part of a bigger system, centered to the west of the Great Lakes. As this system moves east, it will provide the momentum for the front to clear through Connecticut on its trek north, allowing warmer air into the state and for the threat for any icing to go to zero by Monday night.

But, the balance of Monday will be cool and raw. Temperatures could stay in the 30s over interior portions of the state. Elsewhere, highs will range from 40-45. Spotty light rain and drizzle should break out in parts of the state during the late morning or afternoon. There is a chance that some of this precipitation will be a light wintry mix in northern Connecticut. Spotty rain and drizzle will continue Monday night. In portions of northern Connecticut, temperatures could be close to freezing, keeping the threat for a few icy patches alive. Temperatures will tend to rise later Monday night as the flow turns from northeasterly to more of a southerly direction.

HEAVY RAIN TUESDAY

Tuesday will be rainy. A ribbon of moisture out ahead of a cold front will bring a good dose of steady rain, especially during the later morning and early afternoon. There may be a few heavy downpours, too. During the afternoon, a cold front will bring an end to the wet weather. Total rainfall is expected to range from 0.75” to 1.5”. Hopefully, the heavy rain won’t compound the problems we are having with ice jams on the Housatonic River and the Connecticut River.

Clearing is expected Tuesday afternoon and a strong west-northwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures will reach 46-54, but colder air will spread over the state late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

COLDER WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. A strong west-northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder.

High pressure will bring sunny, cold weather to the state on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s. A northwesterly wind will remain strong with gusts to 30+ mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens most of the day.

Friday will be cold, but otherwise beautiful! High pressure will move into New England on Friday; as a result, wind will be light and the sky will be mostly sunny. The air will remain cold with morning lows 5-15 and afternoon highs 30-35.

MILDER SATURDAY

Saturday will bring forth a reversal of the downward trend in temperature. Southwesterly flow will develop as high pressure moves east and the clockwise wind pattern allows for this wind switch. This wind will tap into milder air, helping to bring afternoon highs up to close to 40 degrees.

STORMY SUNDAY

A coastal storm is possible Sunday. There are big questions about its track and the supply of cold air available. At this point, it is more likely that Connecticut would receive rain that may end as a little wet snow; however, it is within the margin of error for the storm track to be such that a more wintry storm may emerge. Stay tuned!

WINTER STORM CLARE

Clare did not live up to expectations for most of the state. Snowfall ranged from little or nothing at the coast to 1-5” over interior portions of the state. There were some totals that exceeded 6” in far northwestern Connecticut. For that part of the state, our forecast was spot on. We received reports of 8” in Norfolk and 7” in Falls Village, Canaan, and Sharon. However, only 1-2” of snow fell in the Greater Hartford and Waterbury areas. That was far below our forecast of 3-6”.

Winter Storm Clare remained very weak with only minor intensification near the coast of New England. Therefore, there wasn’t enough lift in the atmosphere to produce the heavier totals that we originally predicted.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

