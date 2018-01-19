North Haven police apologizes for controversial Facebook post

The North Haven Police Department posted an apology about a controversial Facebook post that upset residents.

Over the past several weeks, the North Haven Police Department posted nightly to remind residents to lock their doors and secure their car keys and key fobs. The posts were known as "9pmroutine."

During the five to six weeks, the posts included TV and movie celebrities as well as popular people in the news, according to police.

On Jam. 14, the police's post featured Omar Devone Little, who was a character on the HBO TV show The Wire.

“Fans of HBO’s The Wire know that when OMAR is coming your doors better be locked. #9pmroutine," the caption for the post read.

However, according to police, the post was seen as racist and some residents anonymously complained to the North Haven Town First Selectman. They called for the post to be removed.

The North Haven Police Department said they do not believe that the post was racist.

"It would not have allowed any '#9pmroutine' posting if it was in anyway racist, or if it was felt that the posting would be offensive to anyone," the North Haven Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Police explained why Omar Devone Little was used in a "#9pmroutine" post.

"The intent of this posting was simply to use a popular TV personality, 'Omar Little of The Wire' to get our nightly message out to the community," the North Haven Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Police said the posting was removed on Jan. 19 "in an effort to ease the concerns of the complainants."

The North Haven Police Department said they will continue the "#9pmroutine" posts.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.