Housing money for Puerto Rico evacuees extended 3 more days

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is extending temporary housing benefits for three more days to 36 Puerto Rican families living in Connecticut after being displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's office says the Democrat spoke by phone Friday with FEMA Administrator William "Brock" Long, who informed him of the reprieve.

Malloy and the state's U.S. senators were surprised to learn Thursday that FEMA had rescinded an earlier decision to extend transitional shelter assistance through February 14. FEMA informed Malloy's office on Thursday the money was being stopped, acknowledging the extension had been granted in error.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling FEMA's three-day extension "a weak attempt at damage control."

Malloy's office says the state will continue to assist the evacuees after the three days run out.

