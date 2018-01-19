Enfield Chief of Police retiring after nearly 40 years

Not many people can hold a job for nearly 40 years, but Enfield's Chief of Police has and now he ready to turn in his badge.

Law enforcement has changed over the years, but there's still no way to replace getting things done "the old fashioned way."

"I didn't want to be a police officer anywhere, I wanted to be a police officer in my home town," said Chief Carl Sferrazza of the Enfield Police Department.

Carl Sferrazza has been a cop most of his life. He was sworn in back in 1980 and he worked his way up from officer to Sergeant to Lieutenant and then Captain.

He's been the Chief for the past 12 years.

"If they station needed to talk to you, we had to go to a payphone," Sferrazza said.

Technology, especially cell phones, have made things easier, but it didn't replace what he feels is most important.

"You have to be able to look people in the eye, hold their hand, do what you need to try and help in any way you can. There is no app on the iPhone for that," Sferrazza said.

Over the years, Sferrazza remembers a lot of stories, some of them good and some of them bad.

"It's very difficult to tell someone their loved one has passed away because of an accident," Sferrazza said.

Officer Tom Pyrcz is a childhood friend and a fellow officer of Sferazza.

"As he climbed, he took on more responsibilities, but he kept some of his characteristics," Pyrcz said.

Sferrazza got some bad news a few years ago. He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He's doing fairly well all things considered. He'd like to lose a few pounds, but is a bit stubborn.

"I am always asking him if he's having a salad for lunch and he lies to me and says he is," said Theresa Butler, Administrative Assistant to the Chief.

Sferrazza said it's the people that he will miss when he retires.

"No matter what happens, you know you're not going to go through it alone," Sferrazza said.

At the end of February, Chief Sferrazza will retire. He's more than happy to help the new boss get settled in and said he wouldn't have traded the years in the department for anything.

