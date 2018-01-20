Local officials blame GOP for government shutdown

Governor Malloy and Senators Blumenthal and Murphy aired their concerns after a short-term spending bill failed to pass.

Although the House passed the 30-day spending bill on Thursday evening, Republicans senators failed to get 60 votes Friday evening.

Governor Malloy directly blamed President Trump in a press release and said, "This shutdown lies squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his GOP allies in Congress, and their tactics could not be more cynical. A bipartisan agreement exists that would keep the federal government open while ensuring protection for Dreamers and extending the Children’s Health Insurance Program."

Senator Murphy said in a press release, "Republicans asked to be given control of the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. They got it, and this is what America gets – total, complete dysfunction."

Despite the short-term bill not passing in the Republican majority Senate, President Trump blamed Democrats. "Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy."

In a statement, Senator Blumenthal also blamed President Trump and Republicans for the shutdown. "The President must lead, or get out of the way - because he is wrong in seeking a 'good shutdown.' There is no good shutdown. We must come together to end it."

The Senate adjourned early Saturday and will reconvene at noon.

Social security checks will still be mailed out and the Post Office will continue to operate.

