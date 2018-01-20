1 dead after crash on I-91 near MA, CT border

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash.

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Interstate-91 in Massachusetts near the Connecticut State line, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The crash happened in Longmeadow involved two tractor-trailers and four cars, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The Massachusetts State Police said two people were transported to the hospital and one of those people suffered “serious injuries.”

I-91 at Exit 49 in Enfield is closed and I-91 at Exit 2 in Longmeadow is closed until further notice.

Longmeadow EMS and fire assisted the injured parties.

