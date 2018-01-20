CT man killed in 6 vehicle crash on CT, MA border on Saturday

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Massachusetts (WMN)

Police said a tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut was killed in a crash on Interstate 91NB in Longmeadow on Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a six vehicle crash at 7 a.m. in which they said a Peterbuilt tractor trailer struck the rear of a Peterbuilt tractor trailer that was slowing down due to highway construction.

As a result of the collision the front tractor trailer struck 4 more cars that were slowing for the construction, collided with a guardrail, and stopped in the median, police said.

Police said the driver of the Peterbuilt tractor trailer, a 33-year-old man from Thomaston, was pronounced dead on scene.

Three people suffered minor injuries, but police said only two were treated at nearby hospitals. They said the driver of the Freightliner tractor trailer was not injured.

For hours, the Interstate by Exit 49 in Enfield was closed, and traffic was diverted at Exit 2 in Longmeadow onto Route 5.

#MAtraffic update; In short, avoid I-91 in #Longmeadow. NB still closed w/heavy delays, SB Left lane is closed, slight delay.



Will be several hours (probably until at least dark) until NB is open. All NB traffic still detoured at x.49 in #EnfieldCT. https://t.co/TjUjv1qIX3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

Police said the Peterbuilt trailer contained bottles of shampoo that spilled onto the roadway causing about 300 yards of debris.

Police have yet to release the identification of the driver pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is under investigation.

