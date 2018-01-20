DEEP: 3 people with serious injuries after duck hunting accident

3 people have been transported to the hospital after a duck hunting accident.

Three people were transported to the hospital with "serious injuries" while they were waterfowl hunting in a boat on Long Island Sound, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The DEEP's Environmental Conversation Police (ENCON police) were notified of an overturned vessel on Saturday at 9:13 a.m.

ENCON police responded to the incident with the help of the Groton Long Point fire department and the United States Coast Guard.

One duck hunter was found on the shore at Bluff Point State Park by the U.S. Coast Guard. The other two duck hunters were rescued from the water in Mumford Cove by Groton Long Point fire department.

All three people were transported L&M Hospital in New London. Two of the individuals are in stable condition and the third is in serious condition.

The vessel is currently being recovered and the accident is being investigated by ENCON police.

The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.

