Police investigate shooting death at Waterbury minimarket

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a minimarket in Waterbury on Friday night.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired at the Refugio Minimarket at 76 Hill Street just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they said they found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left side.

Police said he was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating and are encouraging those with information on the incident to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.