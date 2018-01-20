Teenager missing from Old Saybrook

Police said a tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut was killed in a crash on Interstate 91NB in Longmeadow on Saturday morning.More >
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >
Police are asking for the public's help identifying people involved in a shooting in East Hartford early Thursday morning.More >
Two men are dead, and one man is in critical condition after their boat capsized while they were waterfowl hunting off the coast of Groton on Saturday morning, officials said.More >
Twenty-one deaths are now linked to the flu, according to the state Department of Public Health.More >
The North Haven Police Department posted an apology about a controversial Facebook post that upset residents.More >
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
Sunday will be sunny, but cooler. A weak cold front will move through southern New England on Sunday. A light northwesterly flow will usher in slightly cooler air, but temperatures will remain well above normal. Highs will be in the 40s and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.More >
