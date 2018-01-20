Teenager missing from Old Saybrook - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Teenager missing from Old Saybrook

Logan "Danny" McKecknie is missing from Old Saybrook, police said. (Old Saybrook Police Department) Logan "Danny" McKecknie is missing from Old Saybrook, police said. (Old Saybrook Police Department)
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy from Old Saybrook.

Police said those with information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Logan “Danny” McKecknie are urged to contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at 860-395-3142.

Police described McKecknie as a 6'2" white male with green eyes, weighing about 120lbs, last seen wearing white jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and a baseball cap. 

