Teenager missing from Old Saybrook

Logan "Danny" McKecknie is missing from Old Saybrook, police said. (Old Saybrook Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy from Old Saybrook.

Police said those with information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Logan “Danny” McKecknie are urged to contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at 860-395-3142.

Police described McKecknie as a 6'2" white male with green eyes, weighing about 120lbs, last seen wearing white jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and a baseball cap.

