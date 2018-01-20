Thousands of gallons of oil leaked at Waterbury manufacturer

Cleanup crews are responding to an oil leak at a Waterbury manufacturer on Saturday. (WFSB)

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Hazmat crews, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency were called to Somers Thin Strip Company at 215 Piedmont Street at 3 p.m. after a piece of equipment malfunctioned and released more than 5,000 gallons of hydraulic oil onto the property.

Officials said the oil was leaked onto the pavement, soil, and a catch basin.

Crews returned to the site of the leak after reports of an oil sheen appeared on top of the in the Naugatuck River near the manufacturer, said officials, which appeared to be moving downstream toward Seymour and Shelton.

Officials said the Waterbury Fire Department placed absorbent booms in water near the leaking pipe to absorb the leaking oil.

"We wanted to make sure our new protocol was in place," said the Director of Operation for the City of Waterbury, Joe Geary. "We wanted to get the word out immediately."

Eyewitness News learned that DEEP will likely spend Sunday cleaning up the oil.

