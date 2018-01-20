PD: Suspect showed gun during robbery in North Haven

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect seen on surveillance video who they believe brandished a gun at a gas station clerk on Thursday.

Police said they were notified that a man passed a note demanding money and showed a gun to a clerk at the Exxon Gas Station at 77 Washington Avenue in North Haven.

Police said the suspect then took an undetermined amount of money, and took off running.

Those with information on the suspect’s whereabouts are urged to contact the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.

