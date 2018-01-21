Sunny and pleasantly cool on Sunday, potential wintry mix ahead

Sunday will be sunny and pleasantly cool according to Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Monday will see some light rain and a chance of a wintry mix.

Sunday will be “sunny and pleasantly cool” according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

In comparison to Saturday, “It will be a degree or two cooler, but not hugely noticeable,” said Cameron.

A weak cold front will pass through southern New England early in the day. “It should be fairly comfortable for January standards,” said Cameron.

Highs will be in the 40’s and skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

On Monday, there is a chance of some light rain the morning and northern Connecticut might see an icy mix.

“Expect a little bit of rain or an icy mix Monday,” said Cameron.

Temperatures will be in the 30’s over the interior portion of the state. There will be spotty rain and isolated areas of freezing rain on Monday night, according to Cameron.

The rain will continue Tuesday morning and Cameron expects rainfall totals of 0.75” to 1.5”.

“Hopefully, the heavy rain won’t compound the problems we are having with ice jams on the Housatonic River and the Connecticut River,” said Cameron.

Wednesday will be windy and chilly with gusts of wind up to 40 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.