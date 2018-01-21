CSP: 3 dead in rollover crash on 1-91 south in Enfield

A fatal one-car crash has closed Interstate-91 South traffic in Enfield. (WFSB)

Three people are dead after a rollover crash on Interstate-91 south in Enfield, according to Connecticut State Police

Police said one person has non life-threatening injuries from the one car rollover crash.

Traffic is being diverted off Exit 47e.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.