CSP: 3 dead in rollover crash on 1-91 south in Enfield

Three people are dead after a rollover crash on Interstate-91 south in Enfield, according to Connecticut State Police
Police said one person has non life-threatening injuries from the one car rollover crash.
Traffic is being diverted off Exit 47e.
No further details are available at this time.
