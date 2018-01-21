Police identify driver in triple fatal crash on I91 in Enfield

Connecticut State Police have identified the driver involved in a crash on Interstate 91SB in Enfield on Sunday morning.

Police said 20-year-old Plainville resident, Christopher Vega suffered minor injuries in the one-car crash that took place shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday near Exit 47e.

Troopers from Troop H, EMS, and the Fire Department responded to the crash and determined Vega's 1999 Gs 300 Lexus veered off the right side of the highway, traveled through the grass shoulder, up an embankment, and struck a tree.

Upon arrival, police said the three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Vega was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. The identification of those killed is pending notification of the next of kin.

Police are urging those who may have seen the movements of the car prior to the crash to contact Trooper Falana at Troop H at 860-534-1000.

