Connecticut taxpayers can soon file income taxes online

Connecticut's online Taxpayer Service Center will soon begin accepting individual income tax returns filed electronically.

Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says returns will be accepted beginning Monday. The Internal Revenue Service launches the federal tax filing season on Jan. 29.

Sullivan says filing early and electronically, and also using direct deposit, are the best ways to avoid criminals filing fraudulent returns to steal taxpayer refunds.

Tax preparers and taxpayers in Connecticut have until April 17 this year to file federal and state income tax returns because of the calendar.

Connecticut taxpayers face some changes this year. For example, the General Assembly has reduced the amount that teacher retirement payments can be exempted from the state income tax from 50 percent to 25 percent, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.