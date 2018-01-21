Officials discourage stopping on Route 7 in Kent

Officials are discouraging drivers from stopping to see the ice jam on the Housatonic River while on Route 7. (WFSB)

Kent State Representative Brian Ohler said the Connecticut State Police will be ticketing offenders who stop and park along the road to take pictures or observe the ice jam, as it is becoming unstable as it thaws.

TRAFFIC UPDATE - This is a reminder to all travelers, do NOT stop or park on Route 7 along the Housatonic River to view the ice jam. State Police are ticketing offenders. The ice jam is becoming increasingly unstable as it beings to thaw and melt. #kent #ice #jam — Rep. Brian M. Ohler (@BrianOhler) January 21, 2018

Kent officials and emergency management teams conducted a meeting to determine the next steps for residents along the ice jam on Sunday morning following three days of warmth and upcoming rain.

Incident Management Team is meeting with various section chiefs in #Kent this morning. Reviewing critical information and forecasts for the next three days. High temps are on our side. We have planned for every scenario possible. pic.twitter.com/gcsFjMDDKC — Rep. Brian M. Ohler (@BrianOhler) January 21, 2018

Officials are monitoring the ice jam and the concern for flooding after the town declared a state of emergency.

Several homes along the river flooded causing the residents to evacuate.

