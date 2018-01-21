Officials discourage stopping on Route 7 in Kent

Two men are dead, and one man is in critical condition after their boat capsized while they were waterfowl hunting off the coast of Groton on Saturday morning, officials said.More >
A fatal one-car crash has closed Interstate-91 southbound traffic in Enfield, according to Connecticut State Police.More >
Police said a tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut was killed in a crash on Interstate 91NB in Longmeadow on Saturday morning.More >
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >
Cleanup crews are responding to an oil leak at a Waterbury manufacturer on Saturday.More >
"Too many women have joined #MeToo too quickly and unthinkingly," said Carole Lieberman, a Beverly Hills psychiatrist and author of the relationship books "Bad Boys" and "Bad Girls."More >
The North Haven Police Department posted an apology about a controversial Facebook post that upset residents.More >
If present, mold can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or an allergy to mold.More >
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >
