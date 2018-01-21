Congresswoman refuses salary until government reopens

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty (CT-05) said she will donate her salary to local charities for the duration of the government shutdown.

The announcement was made public on Saturday afternoon, following the early Saturday morning shutdown after the failure of the Senate Republicans and Democrats to strike a budget stopgap measure.

I will not accept one penny of my salary as long as this misguided shutdown continues. — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) January 20, 2018

In a release, Congresswoman Esty wrote,

“I will stay in Washington as long as it takes to get the government back open and back to the business of addressing the issues that matter to the American public, like fixing our ailing infrastructure and putting people back to work. But I will not accept one penny of my salary as long as this misguided shutdown continues. It’s time to stop playing politics and get back to doing the work the people elected us to do.”

In 2013, Esty also refused her salary during the 16-day government shutdown.

For as long as the shutdown continues, thousands of federal employees, categorized as ‘non-essential’ will be placed on furlough. Members of the military, conversely, are considered ‘essential,’ and are required to report to work.

The other Connecticut members of Congress have been vocal about the shutdown, but have not announced refusals in pay.

The American ppl deserve better from Congress. Americans deserve to see where their elected officials stand on each of the issues separately, & deserve an up/down vote. I hope in the coming days we vote on CHIP & DACA on their own, on their merits, & take the politics out. — Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) January 20, 2018

As Defense Secretary Mattis said yesterday, the country needs a #budget, not a fourth stopgap #continuingresolution this year which is all we will get from President Trump. #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/z18DHYyptw — Rep. Joe Courtney (@RepJoeCourtney) January 20, 2018

The #TrumpShutdown…

-Threatens public health

-Disrupts our economy

-Blocks services & investments critical to working families & communities pic.twitter.com/L1jl4W1myI — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 20, 2018

Americans know Republicans own the #TrumpShutdown. Anyone claiming otherwise should double check who has control in Congress and th Oval Office. https://t.co/SRjMCqW935 — Jim Himes (@jahimes) January 20, 2018

CBS News reports that neither the Democrats, nor the Republicans seem to have budged on reopening the government, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would propose a vote to reopen the government early Monday morning.

