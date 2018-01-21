Congresswoman refuses salary until government reopens - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Congresswoman refuses salary until government reopens

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty (CT-05) said she will donate her salary to local charities for the duration of the government shutdown.

The announcement was made public on Saturday afternoon, following the early Saturday morning shutdown after the failure of the Senate Republicans and Democrats to strike a budget stopgap measure.

In a release, Congresswoman Esty wrote,

“I will stay in Washington as long as it takes to get the government back open and back to the business of addressing the issues that matter to the American public, like fixing our ailing infrastructure and putting people back to work. But I will not accept one penny of my salary as long as this misguided shutdown continues. It’s time to stop playing politics and get back to doing the work the people elected us to do.”

In 2013, Esty also refused her salary during the 16-day government shutdown.

For as long as the shutdown continues, thousands of federal employees, categorized as ‘non-essential’ will be placed on furlough. Members of the military, conversely, are considered ‘essential,’ and are required to report to work.

The other Connecticut members of Congress have been vocal about the shutdown, but have not announced refusals in pay.

CBS News reports that neither the Democrats, nor the Republicans seem to have budged on reopening the government, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would propose a vote to reopen the government early Monday morning. 

