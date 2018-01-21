Possible showers Monday, heavy rain Tuesday

Starting early Monday morning and into late Monday night, Meteorologist Mike Cameron said cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers is likely for much of the state, but Tuesday, he said, heavy, icy rain is expected.

As cloud cover hangs over much of the state, Cameron said there is a chance for those in valleys to see icing, but residual treatment to roads should cut down on any potential hazard.

As for Tuesday, Cameron said a ribbon of moisture ahead of a cold front will bring a “good dose of steady rain, especially during the later morning and early afternoon.”

Cameron said he not ruling out the potential for a few heavy downpours bringing upwards of 0.75” to 1.5” of rainfall.

Despite the heavy burst of rain showers, Cameron said the storms will pass by Tuesday afternoon and a strongly west-northwesterly breeze will develop bringing an increase in temperatures, as well.

Wednesday, Cameron said, will be partly sunny, but chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

