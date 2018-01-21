Patriots fans in Waterbury elated over AFC win on Sunday

The New England Patriots are headed to Super Bowl LII and Patriots fans in Waterbury celebrated their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We did it last year. We won the Super Bowl this way, we came from behind and we took the win,” said friends David Plaza and Ronney Morales at the Scoreboard Bar and Grill. “You’ve seen the comeback last year.”

The Patriots were down for the first three quarters, but like a dedicated fan Plaza said he remained cool, calm, and collected.

“I separated myself from everyone tonight. Even my friends. I sat there and had my arms crossed and I was tuned in to the game and I knew we would come back and win the game,” said Plaza.

But within The Scoreboard Bar and Grill were some fans who said they were less than pleased about the win.

“It was fun at first, because Jacksonville was winning and then it was excruciating watching the Patriots come back,” said self-proclaimed Jets fan Victor Rosario. “But, I’m a classy guy so I congratulated all my Patriots fans.”

Also at The Scoreboard amongst the football fans, are those who are bigger fans of the players themselves.

“I like their tight uniforms,” said Patriots fan Ronda Yanavich, laughingly. “But, Brady is amazing. He’s a great quarterback.”

And the fans here said they were always loyal to the team, they said, never disappoints.

“Listen for Brady to be injured with his hand and the outcome, not going to lie, it surprised everybody and that’s why we here now. And that’s why we’re here,” said Patriots fan, Ronney Morales, speaking on the hand injury that Quarterback Tom Brady sported earlier in the week.

The New England Patriots will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 4th in Super Bowl 52.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.