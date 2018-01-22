Dense fog advisory issued for parts of CT

Dense fog advisory in affect for most of Connecticut. (WFSB)

The beginning of the work week is damp, after some drizzle on Monday will be followed by heavy rain on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said there will be scattered showers on Tuesday evening, with areas of fog. Overnight, while there will be a lull in the precipitation, it will still be damp with fog (locally dense).

A dense fog advisory was issued for New Haven, New London, Fairfield, Middlesex, Tolland and Hartford counties until 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Drivers are being warned to use extra caution when heading into work on Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain steady and even rise toward daybreak on Tuesday.

"It won’t just be showers, but downpours at times as a storm system moves into Southern New England (in fact, we can’t rule out some isolated thunderstorms)," Dixon said.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.75” to 1.50” by the time it's all said and done.

Futurecast showed heavy patches of rain in the state between late morning and early evening.

The shoreline and interior part of the state will see temperatures push into mid 50s.

"It is unclear as to the role the rain we are expecting will play with river flooding, if at all. As of now, there could be isolated and minor issues near the existing ice jams," Dixon said.

There could be some minor poor drainage flooding as well.

There will be late day clearing, and we could even see the sun before it sets on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to near 40s.

Thursday will be colder, starting out in the teens. It will struggle to reach freezing despite the sunny sky.

