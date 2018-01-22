Some slick spots today, heavy rain tomorrow

Monday began with a few isolated rain showers, some of which included an icy mix, but the main event is set for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a warm front approached on Monday that was part of a bigger system over the Great Lakes.

"Be careful driving around [Monday] morning," Haney said. "Walking out the door, you might encounter some ice in northern Connecticut, so exercise caution."

The rest of the day will feature cloudiness, drizzle and some more potential showers.

By Monday night, parts of the state could see a re-freeze which may lead to more slippery driving conditions.

Highs for Monday will range from the upper-30s to low-40s.

Then comes the heavy rain on Tuesday, this time with a cold front.

"The rain comes [Tuesday] morning," Haney said. "Very, very heavy rain is expected in the state. There could also maybe be some lightning or thunder."

Futurecast showed heavy patches of rain in the state through 12:30 p.m.

"By [Tuesday night], there could be between half an inch to as much as 1.5 inches of rain in the state," Haney said.

The shoreline and interior part of the state will see temperatures push into mid 50s.

"Then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, we dry things out," Haney said.

The state should see temperatures in the 30s through Friday and a high of 45 on Saturday.

Sunday will be mild day with temps potentially returning to the 50s, but it does come at the price of a few rain showers.

