Crews battle house fire in Plainville

Dispatchers confirmed that the fire on Diamond Avenue.

Firefighters said the call came in around 6:10 a.m.

The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom.

Firefighters said two women were home at the time and were able to escape to dial 911.

A nextdoor neighbor, who happens to be a member of the U.S. Army, said he actually crawled through a window to see if anyone inside needed help.

He told Channel 3 that he was able to help them get out.

Pets were also in the home, but firefighters believe they also escaped. The neighbor said he helped with that as well.

The fire was put out within 40 minutes.

Firefighters said the victims can't return home for a while due to the amount of damage the home sustained.

The American Red Cross is helping.

There's no word on a cause.

