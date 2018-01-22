AFC Championship gear available early at CT stores

AFC Championship gear in Manchester was on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods in Manchester bright and early on Monday morning. (WFSB)

Stores in Connecticut wasted no time putting New England Patriots AFC Championship gear on their racks.

Dick's Sporting Goods in Manchester was open at 6 a.m. on Monday so fans could get a jump on the celebration.

The Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 on Sunday in Foxborough, MA for their eighth trip to the Super Bowl.

It was a nail-biter for Pats fans as the team was down for the first three quarters of the game. However, quarterback Tom Brady led a late-game comeback.

Brady has five Super Bowl wins to his name, including last year's come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Needless to say, fans are pumped.

"We did it last year, we won the Super Bowl this way. We came from behind and [from last year], we took the win," said David Plaza in Waterbury. "You've seen the comeback last year."

The Pats will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

