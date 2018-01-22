Connecticut lawmakers denounce government shutdown

The shutdown of the federal government extended into the workweek as of Monday.

Lawmakers were unable to resolve their differences over the weekend. Monday at noon, they're slated to vote on Capitol Hill on a measure that will fund the government at least until Feb. 8.

Connecticut officials continue to voice their opinions over social media, including Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

"It's really simple," Murphy posted to Twitter. "Republicans run everything and they cannot govern. All we want is for them to do their job, the stuff that was routine before they took over, like disaster funding, kids health insurance, an actual budget."

Esty also tweeted that she wouldn't accept a paycheck as the shutdown continues.

Sunday night, majority leader Mitch McConnell attempted to schedule a vote that would have ended the shutdown. However, Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer objected.

Under the proposal that's taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

"We're going to work across the aisle, achieve bipartisan agreement," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "There is bipartisan consensus for every one of the essential elements of a bipartisan agreement."

As the shutdown continues, essential government workers, including uniformed service members, still have to report for duty. However, their paychecks could be delayed.

