Electric Boat announces thousands of new hirees

A submarine maker in Groton has announced that it will be bringing on thousands of new workers.

Electric Boat said on Monday that it will be hiring another 2,000 workers on top of the 3,000 it's been in the process of hiring over the past year.

This comes as state Sen. Cathy Osten of Sprague filed a proposal to give $100 million to Electric Boat to help with a U.S. Navy contract.

Electric Boat was contracted by the Navy to build a new Columbia-class submarine.

Osten's proposal would give the business the money over a five year period and suggests spending $50 million over 10 years on workforce developments.

