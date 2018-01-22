Coast Guard adds 3rd cutter to help break ice on Connecticut River

The Coast Guard said its cutters would be back on the Connecticut River on Monday. (WFSB)

The U.S. Coast Guard has added a third cutter vessel to help break up the ice over the Connecticut River.

Coast Guard officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the Pendant has made its way down from Boston.

The Pendant will join the Hawser and Bollard in East Haddam on Monday morning.

The cutters began chopping through the ice in Essex last week to break apart potentially dangerous ice jams, which continue to be a flooding a concern up and down the river.

At one point on Friday, one jam was between 4 and 6 miles long and several feet thick. It's restricting the water flow and causing it to back up.

The town of Haddam declared a state of emergency as a result of the potential flooding.

