North Haven robbery suspect arrested

Joseph Arcangelo faces charges after police said he robbed an Exxon in North Haven last week. (North Haven police)

A man suspected of robbing a gas station in North Haven was arrested on Monday.

According to North Haven police, Joseph Arcangelo was charged with robbery and larceny.

They said on Jan. 18, he walked into the Exxon at 77 Washington Ave. with a gun.

He fled in a white sedan.

It's unclear if he got away with anything.

Arcangelo posted his $200,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 8.

