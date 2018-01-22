CT rest areas could close this year

All of the state's rest areas will close this year if money is not pumped back into the state's transportation fund.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Kevin Nursick told Channel 3 that the tentative plan is to have the areas close on July 1.

The areas would be completely closed with no public access.

They also would not include the service plazas.

The DOT said there are seven rest areas across the state:

Interstate 91:

Middletown

Wallingford

Interstate 84

Danbury

Southington

Willington, eastbound and westbound

Interstate 95

North Stonington

Last month, Gov. Dannel Malloy warned lawmakers last month that if funding wasn't restored to the Connecticut Special Transportation Fund, there would be consequences that would affect travelers.

This month, he stopped major projects, like construction on the I-91/Route 15 interchange, the Waterbury Mix Master revamp and improvements to the Charter Oak Bridge.

