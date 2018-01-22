Naugatuck police seek missing man with history of substance abuse

Ryan Havican was last seen on Jan. 10. (Naugatuck police)

A man with a history of substance abuse has been missing for more than a week and a half.

Naugatuck police said they've been searching for 42-year-old Ryan Havican.

His family reported last seeing him on Jan. 10.

They said he was going to Waterbury and was supposed to have been dropped off in the Walnut Street, Catherine Avenue area.

Police described him as standing 5'8", weighing 180 pounds, having blue eyes and short almost bald hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.