5 employees on leave following Enfield prison escape

Jerry Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Institute in Enfield on Jan. 7.

Five prison employees are on administrative leave following the escape of a prisoner in Enfield.

The employees, whom have yet to be identified, are on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, according to Larry Dorman, communications coordinator for the council 4 AFSCME union.

"I will decline comment due to the ongoing investigation," Dorman told Channel 3.

The investigation stems from the escape of 25-year-old Jerry Mercado from Carl Robinson Correctional Institute in Enfield on Jan. 7.

Authorities believe Mercado may have stowed away in the undercarriage of a garbage truck or state vehicle.

He was on the run for a week and a half before being tracked to and ultimately captured in Georgia.

Canton, GA police released the details of his capture last week.

