Oxford man shoots, kills cat that 'annoyed' him

A man is accused of shooting and killing a cat that "annoyed" him, according to state police.

Craig Middendorf, 48, of Oxford, faces cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment charges.

Troopers said the cat turned out to be a pet belonging to his nextdoor neighbor.

They said Middendorf told them that he thought the cat was a stray.

Troopers said he killed the cat in his backyard with a .22 caliber rifle.

The rifle was seized. State police said he had no other firearms.

Middendorf was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

He's due in court in Derby on Feb. 5.

